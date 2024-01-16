Hello User
International Travel House share price Today Live Updates : International Travel House Soars as Travel Restrictions Ease

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

International Travel House stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 636.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 618 per share. Investors should monitor International Travel House stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

International Travel House Stock Price Today

International Travel House Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of International Travel House (ITH) was 626 and the closing price was 636.05. The stock reached a high of 644 and a low of 577. The market capitalization of ITH is 491.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 740 and the 52-week low is 188.1. The BSE volume for ITH was 65,560 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST International Travel House Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST International Travel House share price update :International Travel House trading at ₹618, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹636.05

The current stock price of International Travel House is 618. There has been a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.8, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2.8.

16 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST International Travel House share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST International Travel House share price Today :International Travel House trading at ₹619.95, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹636.05

The current stock price of International Travel House is 619.95. It has experienced a percent change of 0.77, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.75, suggesting that the stock has gained in value.

16 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST International Travel House share price Live :International Travel House closed at ₹636.05 on last trading day

On the last day of International Travel House trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 65,560 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 636.05.

