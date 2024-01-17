International Travel House Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

International Travel House Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for International Travel House was ₹625. The stock closed at ₹615.2, with a high of ₹635 and a low of ₹600. The market capitalization is ₹487.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹740, while the 52-week low is ₹188.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 23093 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST
International Travel House share price Live :International Travel House closed at ₹615.2 on last trading day
On the last day of International Travel House trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,093. The closing price of the shares was ₹615.2.