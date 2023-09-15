Hello User
IRB Infrastructure Developers share price Today Live Updates : IRB Infrastructure Developers sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 31.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.08 per share. Investors should monitor IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRB Infrastructure Developers

On the last day of trading, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at 32.01 and closed at 31.85. The stock reached a high of 32.48 and a low of 31.85. The market capitalization of the company is 19,348.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 35, while the 52-week low is 19.82. The BSE volume for the day was 321,006 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 10:31 AM IST IRB Infrastructure Developers share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rail Vikas Nigam169.6-1.35-0.79199.3532.835361.94
Phoenix Mills1835.912.30.671901.41186.4532790.82
IRB Infrastructure Developers31.67-0.18-0.5735.019.8219125.51
KEC International661.5-12.7-1.88739.0405.217006.4
Brigade Enterprises618.30.70.11649.9430.9514270.36
15 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST IRB Infrastructure Developers share price Today :IRB Infrastructure Developers trading at ₹32.08, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹31.85

The current data shows that the stock price of IRB Infrastructure Developers is 32.08. There has been a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.23, which suggests that the stock price has increased by 0.23 from its previous value.

15 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST IRB Infrastructure Developers share price Live :IRB Infrastructure Developers closed at ₹31.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for IRB Infrastructure Developers was 321,036 shares. The closing price for the stock was 31.85.

