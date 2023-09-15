IRB Infrastructure Developers share price Today Live Updates : IRB Infrastructure Developers sees gains in trading

On the last day of trading, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at ₹32.01 and closed at ₹31.85. The stock reached a high of ₹32.48 and a low of ₹31.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19,348.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹35, while the 52-week low is ₹19.82. The BSE volume for the day was 321,006 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|169.6
|-1.35
|-0.79
|199.35
|32.8
|35361.94
|Phoenix Mills
|1835.9
|12.3
|0.67
|1901.4
|1186.45
|32790.82
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|31.67
|-0.18
|-0.57
|35.0
|19.82
|19125.51
|KEC International
|661.5
|-12.7
|-1.88
|739.0
|405.2
|17006.4
|Brigade Enterprises
|618.3
|0.7
|0.11
|649.9
|430.95
|14270.36
The current data shows that the stock price of IRB Infrastructure Developers is ₹32.08. There has been a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.23, which suggests that the stock price has increased by 0.23 from its previous value.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for IRB Infrastructure Developers was 321,036 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹31.85.
