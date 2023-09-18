Hello User
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -2.95 %. The stock closed at 31.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.91 per share. Investors should monitor IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at 32.01 and closed at 31.85. The stock had a high of 32.48 and a low of 30.59 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 18,666.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 35 and the 52-week low is 19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,583 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

18 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST IRB Infrastructure Developers share price Live :IRB Infrastructure Developers closed at ₹31.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRB Infrastructure Developers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,259,583. The closing price for the stock was 31.85.

