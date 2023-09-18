IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at ₹32.01 and closed at ₹31.85. The stock had a high of ₹32.48 and a low of ₹30.59 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,666.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹35 and the 52-week low is ₹19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,583 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers share price Live :IRB Infrastructure Developers closed at ₹31.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IRB Infrastructure Developers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,259,583. The closing price for the stock was ₹31.85.