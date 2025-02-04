Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 04 2025 12:19:48
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 709.65 3.23%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.85 0.72%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.65 1.66%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 283.00 -0.32%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,272.35 1.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IRB Infrastructure Developers share price Today Live Updates : IRB Infrastructure Developers Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price Today Live Updates : IRB Infrastructure Developers Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2025, 12:20 PM IST
Livemint

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price went up today, 04 Feb 2025, by 2.18 %. The stock closed at 53.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.27 per share. Investors should monitor IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at 54.18 and closed lower at 53.11. The stock reached a high of 54.65 and a low of 53.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 34,615.55 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 78.05 and a low of 45.05. The BSE reported a trading volume of 389,678 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 12:20:34 PM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers Short Term and Long Term Trends

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRB Infrastructure Developers share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

04 Feb 2025, 12:15:10 PM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers trading at ₹54.27, up 2.18% from yesterday's ₹53.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers share price is at 54.27 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 52.01 and 54.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 52.01 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 54.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Feb 2025, 11:48:56 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -0.66% lower than yesterday

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for IRB Infrastructure Developers has decreased by 0.66% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 54.36, reflecting a decline of 2.35%. Analyzing trading volume is crucial in conjunction with price changes to identify market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further drop in prices.

04 Feb 2025, 11:36:43 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 54.44 and 53.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 53.67 and selling near hourly resistance 54.44 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 154.66Support 153.77
Resistance 255.0Support 253.22
Resistance 355.55Support 352.88
04 Feb 2025, 11:21:24 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers closed at ₹53.11 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 54.65 & 53.55 yesterday to end at 54.06. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue