IRB Infrastructure Developers share price Today Live Updates : IRB Infrastructure Developers Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at ₹54.18 and closed lower at ₹53.11. The stock reached a high of ₹54.65 and a low of ₹53.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹34,615.55 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹78.05 and a low of ₹45.05. The BSE reported a trading volume of 389,678 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRB Infrastructure Developers share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers share price is at ₹54.27 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹52.01 and ₹54.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹52.01 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 54.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for IRB Infrastructure Developers has decreased by 0.66% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹54.36, reflecting a decline of 2.35%. Analyzing trading volume is crucial in conjunction with price changes to identify market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further drop in prices.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 54.44 and 53.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 53.67 and selling near hourly resistance 54.44 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|54.66
|Support 1
|53.77
|Resistance 2
|55.0
|Support 2
|53.22
|Resistance 3
|55.55
|Support 3
|52.88
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹54.65 & ₹53.55 yesterday to end at ₹54.06. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.