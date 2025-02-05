IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at ₹54.18 and closed at ₹53.11, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹54.69 and a low of ₹53.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹32,091.25 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹78.05 and a low of ₹45.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 608,325 shares for the day.
05 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers closed at ₹53.11 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹54.69 & ₹53.55 yesterday to end at ₹54.28. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.