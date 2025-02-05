Hello User
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 2.20 %. The stock closed at 53.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.28 per share. Investors should monitor IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at 54.18 and closed at 53.11, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 54.69 and a low of 53.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 32,091.25 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 78.05 and a low of 45.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 608,325 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers closed at ₹53.11 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 54.69 & 53.55 yesterday to end at 54.28. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

