IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at ₹54.48 and closed slightly lower at ₹54.28. The stock reached a high of ₹55.15 and a low of ₹54.18 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹32,900.93 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 984,757 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹78.05 and a low of ₹45.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹66.0, 21.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹81.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 984 k.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹55.15 & ₹54.18 yesterday to end at ₹54.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.