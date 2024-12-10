IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at ₹60.54 and closed at ₹59.39, indicating a decrease in share price. The stock reached a high of ₹61.98 and a low of ₹60.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹35,872 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹78.05 and a low of ₹37.40. The BSE volume for the day was 763,255 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers has increased by 0.96% today, reaching ₹59.96, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Phoenix Mills, L&T Technology Services, KEC International, and Brigade Enterprises are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.03% and 0.08%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Phoenix Mills
|1814.95
|21.0
|1.17
|2068.15
|1071.93
|32432.65
|L&T Technology Services
|5365.55
|16.3
|0.3
|5990.0
|4228.0
|56741.03
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|59.96
|0.57
|0.96
|78.05
|37.4
|36209.84
|KEC International
|1184.95
|1.25
|0.11
|1312.0
|586.0
|30463.69
|Brigade Enterprises
|1295.65
|16.85
|1.32
|1451.9
|792.95
|29942.44
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹61.98 & ₹60.45 yesterday to end at ₹60.71. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.