IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 59.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.71 per share. Investors should monitor IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at 60.54 and closed at 59.39, indicating a decrease in share price. The stock reached a high of 61.98 and a low of 60.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 35,872 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 78.05 and a low of 37.40. The BSE volume for the day was 763,255 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 09:50 AM IST IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers has increased by 0.96% today, reaching 59.96, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Phoenix Mills, L&T Technology Services, KEC International, and Brigade Enterprises are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.03% and 0.08%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Phoenix Mills1814.9521.01.172068.151071.9332432.65
L&T Technology Services5365.5516.30.35990.04228.056741.03
IRB Infrastructure Developers59.960.570.9678.0537.436209.84
KEC International1184.951.250.111312.0586.030463.69
Brigade Enterprises1295.6516.851.321451.9792.9529942.44
10 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live: IRB Infrastructure Developers closed at ₹59.39 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 61.98 & 60.45 yesterday to end at 60.71. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.