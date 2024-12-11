Hello User
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Livemint

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 59.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.75 per share. Investors should monitor IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at 60.54 and closed at 59.39, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 61.98 and a low of 58.02 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 35,479.13 crore, with a 52-week high of 78.05 and a low of 37.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,988,425 shares for the session.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRB Infrastructure Developers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 161.11Support 157.16
Resistance 263.52Support 255.62
Resistance 365.06Support 353.21
11 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 67.0, 14.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 81.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3333
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
11 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live: IRB Infrastructure Developers volume yesterday was 73 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23444 k

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 212.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 70 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

11 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live: IRB Infrastructure Developers closed at ₹59.39 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 61.98 & 58.02 yesterday to end at 58.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

