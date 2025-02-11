IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at ₹53.10 and closed slightly higher at ₹53.20. The stock reached a high of ₹53.33 and a low of ₹51.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹31,233.71 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹78.05 and a low of ₹45.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 278,788 shares for the day.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 278 k.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹53.33 & ₹51.50 yesterday to end at ₹51.72. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend