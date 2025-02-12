Explore
LIVE UPDATES

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -3.25 %. The stock closed at 51.72 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.04 per share. Investors should monitor IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at 51.84 and closed at 51.72, witnessing a high of 52.25 and a low of 49.75. The company's market capitalization stands at 30,236.23 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 78.05 and a low of 45.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 482,378 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:19:49 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers has decreased by 1.04%, currently trading at 49.52. Over the past year, the company's shares have declined by 23.82%, also at 49.52. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.42%
3 Months5.6%
6 Months-14.14%
YTD-7.04%
1 Year-23.82%
12 Feb 2025, 08:48:10 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRB Infrastructure Developers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 151.59Support 149.05
Resistance 253.18Support 248.1
Resistance 354.13Support 346.51
12 Feb 2025, 08:35:27 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 66.0, 31.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 81.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3333
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
12 Feb 2025, 08:15:31 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20176 k

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 482 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:03:44 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers closed at ₹51.72 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 52.25 & 49.75 yesterday to end at 50.04. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

