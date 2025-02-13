Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 13 2025 09:34:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.20 1.47%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 682.65 -0.26%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 309.85 -0.11%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 306.70 0.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 732.60 -0.09%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IRB Infrastructure Developers share price Today Live Updates : IRB Infrastructure Developers Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price Today Live Updates : IRB Infrastructure Developers Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 49.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.05 per share. Investors should monitor IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at 49.99 and closed slightly higher at 50.04. The stock reached a high of 50.25 and a low of 47.12 during the session. With a market capitalization of 29,994.53 crore, it has a 52-week high of 78.05 and a low of 45.05. The trading volume on BSE was recorded at 964,882 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:33:44 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers trading at ₹50.05, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹49.64

IRB Infrastructure Developers Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers share price is at 50.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 47.72 and 50.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 47.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 50.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:17:42 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers has increased by 0.95%, currently trading at 50.11. However, over the past year, the company's stock has declined by 23.82%, also standing at 50.11. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.42%
3 Months5.6%
6 Months-14.14%
YTD-7.04%
1 Year-23.82%
13 Feb 2025, 08:48:11 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRB Infrastructure Developers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 150.88Support 147.72
Resistance 252.15Support 245.83
Resistance 354.04Support 344.56
13 Feb 2025, 08:32:45 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 66.0, 32.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 81.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3333
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
13 Feb 2025, 08:20:12 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20904 k

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 964 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:03:55 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers closed at ₹50.04 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 50.25 & 47.12 yesterday to end at 49.64. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue