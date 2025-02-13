IRB Infrastructure Developers share price Today Live Updates : IRB Infrastructure Developers Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at ₹49.99 and closed slightly higher at ₹50.04. The stock reached a high of ₹50.25 and a low of ₹47.12 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹29,994.53 crore, it has a 52-week high of ₹78.05 and a low of ₹45.05. The trading volume on BSE was recorded at 964,882 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers share price is at ₹50.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹47.72 and ₹50.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹47.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 50.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers has increased by 0.95%, currently trading at ₹50.11. However, over the past year, the company's stock has declined by 23.82%, also standing at ₹50.11. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.42%
|3 Months
|5.6%
|6 Months
|-14.14%
|YTD
|-7.04%
|1 Year
|-23.82%
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRB Infrastructure Developers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|50.88
|Support 1
|47.72
|Resistance 2
|52.15
|Support 2
|45.83
|Resistance 3
|54.04
|Support 3
|44.56
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹66.0, 32.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹81.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 964 k.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹50.25 & ₹47.12 yesterday to end at ₹49.64. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend