IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at ₹47.65 and closed slightly higher at ₹47.74. The stock reached a high of ₹47.65 and a low of ₹45.43 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹27,861.56 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹78.05 and a low of ₹45.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,211,387 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹47.65 & ₹45.43 yesterday to end at ₹46.11. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend