Fri Feb 21 2025 09:07:15
LIVE UPDATES

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 1.70 %. The stock closed at 47.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 47.85 per share. Investors should monitor IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at 47.15 and closed slightly lower at 47.05. The stock reached a high of 47.90 and a low of 46.55 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 28,912.94 crore, with a 52-week high of 78.05 and a low of 45.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 492,027 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:17:48 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers has increased by 1.19%, currently trading at 48.39. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 27.12%, also settling at 48.39. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.36%
3 Months6.35%
6 Months-26.83%
YTD-16.47%
1 Year-27.12%
21 Feb 2025, 08:49:15 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRB Infrastructure Developers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 148.29Support 146.91
Resistance 248.79Support 246.03
Resistance 349.67Support 345.53
21 Feb 2025, 08:30:00 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 66.0, 37.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 81.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3333
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Feb 2025, 08:16:35 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22041 k

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 515 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:01:02 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers closed at ₹47.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 47.90 & 46.55 yesterday to end at 47.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

