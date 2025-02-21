IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at ₹47.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹47.05. The stock reached a high of ₹47.90 and a low of ₹46.55 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹28,912.94 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹78.05 and a low of ₹45.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 492,027 shares for the day.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers has increased by 1.19%, currently trading at ₹48.39. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 27.12%, also settling at ₹48.39. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.36%
|3 Months
|6.35%
|6 Months
|-26.83%
|YTD
|-16.47%
|1 Year
|-27.12%
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRB Infrastructure Developers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|48.29
|Support 1
|46.91
|Resistance 2
|48.79
|Support 2
|46.03
|Resistance 3
|49.67
|Support 3
|45.53
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹66.0, 37.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹81.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22041 k
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 515 k.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers closed at ₹47.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹47.90 & ₹46.55 yesterday to end at ₹47.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend