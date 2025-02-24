IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at ₹47.68 and closed slightly higher at ₹47.82. The stock reached a high of ₹49.41 and a low of ₹47.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹28,673.17 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹78.05 and a low of ₹45.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,288,450 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRB Infrastructure Developers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|48.9
|Support 1
|46.85
|Resistance 2
|50.18
|Support 2
|46.08
|Resistance 3
|50.95
|Support 3
|44.8
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹66.0, 39.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹81.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1288 k.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹49.41 & ₹47.25 yesterday to end at ₹47.48. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend