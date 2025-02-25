IRB Infrastructure Developers share price Today Live Updates : IRB Infrastructure Developers Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at ₹46.96 and closed at ₹47.48, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹47.67 and a low of ₹46.24 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹28,244.40 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of ₹78.05 and a low of ₹45.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 945,401 shares.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Live Updates: Stock Peers
IRB Infrastructure Developers Live Updates: The share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers has increased by 0.17% today, reaching ₹46.85. In contrast, its peers, including Phoenix Mills, L&T Technology Services, Brigade Enterprises, and NBCC India, are experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, show minimal movement with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Phoenix Mills
|1544.25
|-26.9
|-1.71
|2068.15
|1215.9
|55208.34
|L&T Technology Services
|4835.0
|-52.3
|-1.07
|5990.0
|4228.0
|51112.14
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|46.85
|0.08
|0.17
|78.05
|45.05
|28292.72
|Brigade Enterprises
|987.35
|-8.95
|-0.9
|1451.9
|826.3
|24231.61
|NBCC India
|79.82
|-0.13
|-0.16
|139.83
|70.1
|21551.4
IRB Infrastructure Developers Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.34%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.34%
A lower futures price along with lower open interest in IRB Infrastructure Developers suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers trading at ₹46.85, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹46.77
IRB Infrastructure Developers Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers share price is at ₹46.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹46.13 and ₹47.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹46.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 47.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers has decreased by 0.36%, currently trading at ₹46.60. Over the past year, the price of IRB Infrastructure Developers' shares has dropped by 29.72%, reaching ₹46.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22,544.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.95%
|3 Months
|-1.62%
|6 Months
|-28.93%
|YTD
|-18.29%
|1 Year
|-29.72%
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRB Infrastructure Developers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|47.55
|Support 1
|46.13
|Resistance 2
|48.32
|Support 2
|45.48
|Resistance 3
|48.97
|Support 3
|44.71
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹66.0, 41.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹81.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21626 k
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 986 k.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers closed at ₹47.48 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹47.67 & ₹46.24 yesterday to end at ₹46.77. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend