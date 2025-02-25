Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 25 2025 09:32:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.40 0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.60 -1.09%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 671.00 0.42%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,762.55 1.96%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,217.80 0.25%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IRB Infrastructure Developers share price Today Live Updates : IRB Infrastructure Developers Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price Today Live Updates : IRB Infrastructure Developers Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

3 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 46.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.85 per share. Investors should monitor IRB Infrastructure Developers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at 46.96 and closed at 47.48, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 47.67 and a low of 46.24 during the session. With a market capitalization of 28,244.40 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of 78.05 and a low of 45.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 945,401 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:54:44 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Live Updates: Stock Peers

IRB Infrastructure Developers Live Updates: The share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers has increased by 0.17% today, reaching 46.85. In contrast, its peers, including Phoenix Mills, L&T Technology Services, Brigade Enterprises, and NBCC India, are experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, show minimal movement with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Phoenix Mills1544.25-26.9-1.712068.151215.955208.34
L&T Technology Services4835.0-52.3-1.075990.04228.051112.14
IRB Infrastructure Developers46.850.080.1778.0545.0528292.72
Brigade Enterprises987.35-8.95-0.91451.9826.324231.61
NBCC India79.82-0.13-0.16139.8370.121551.4
25 Feb 2025, 09:40:01 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.34%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.34%

A lower futures price along with lower open interest in IRB Infrastructure Developers suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.

25 Feb 2025, 09:35:00 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers trading at ₹46.85, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹46.77

IRB Infrastructure Developers Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers share price is at 46.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 46.13 and 47.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 46.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 47.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:20:24 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers has decreased by 0.36%, currently trading at 46.60. Over the past year, the price of IRB Infrastructure Developers' shares has dropped by 29.72%, reaching 46.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22,544.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.95%
3 Months-1.62%
6 Months-28.93%
YTD-18.29%
1 Year-29.72%
25 Feb 2025, 08:46:37 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRB Infrastructure Developers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 147.55Support 146.13
Resistance 248.32Support 245.48
Resistance 348.97Support 344.71
25 Feb 2025, 08:35:10 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 66.0, 41.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 81.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3333
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
25 Feb 2025, 08:15:01 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21626 k

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 986 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:02:24 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers closed at ₹47.48 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 47.67 & 46.24 yesterday to end at 46.77. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue