IRCON Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON opened at ₹235.55 and closed at ₹234.75. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹241.55, while the lowest price was ₹229.6. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹22,323.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹280.9, and the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON shares was 3,323,629.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.