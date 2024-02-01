Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IRCON Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 234.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.35 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON opened at 235.55 and closed at 234.75. The highest price recorded during the day was 241.55, while the lowest price was 229.6. The market capitalization of IRCON is 22,323.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.9, and the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON shares was 3,323,629.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹234.75 on last trading day

On the last day of IRCON trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,323,629. The closing price for the day was 234.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!