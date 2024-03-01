IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock sees gains in trading today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹223.45 and closed at ₹223.5. The stock reached a high of ₹230 and a low of ₹217.65 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹21,551.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for IRCON were ₹280.9 and ₹50.15 respectively. The BSE saw a trading volume of 1,385,852 shares for IRCON.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.