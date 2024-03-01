Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 2.53 %. The stock closed at 223.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.15 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at 223.45 and closed at 223.5. The stock reached a high of 230 and a low of 217.65 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 21,551.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for IRCON were 280.9 and 50.15 respectively. The BSE saw a trading volume of 1,385,852 shares for IRCON.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹229.15, up 2.53% from yesterday's ₹223.5

IRCON stock is currently priced at 229.15, showing a 2.53% increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.65.

01 Mar 2024, 08:10 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹223.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IRCON on the BSE had a trading volume of 1,385,852 shares with a closing price of 223.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!