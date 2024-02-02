Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock soars as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 2.32 %. The stock closed at 228.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.9 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON opened at 231 and closed at 228.6. The stock had a high of 239.5 and a low of 226.65. The market capitalization of IRCON is 22,083.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.9, while the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 1,082,637 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:55 AM IST IRCON share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy1111
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
02 Feb 2024, 11:43 AM IST IRCON share price update :IRCON trading at ₹233.9, up 2.32% from yesterday's ₹228.6

The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is 233.9 with a percent change of 2.32 and a net change of 5.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.32% and the net change in price is 5.3.

02 Feb 2024, 11:34 AM IST IRCON share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Brigade Enterprises1034.026.952.681065.15443.7523864.72
NBCC India164.522.4515.8144.9530.9629610.0
IRCON International235.056.452.82280.950.1522106.82
KEC International663.22.550.39739.0437.9517050.1
Swan Energy652.352.450.38666.15193.017216.63
02 Feb 2024, 11:11 AM IST IRCON International share price live: Today's Price range

IRCON International stock's low price for the day was 226.65, while the high price was 239.5.

02 Feb 2024, 11:01 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹228.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,082,637. The closing price for the shares was 228.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!