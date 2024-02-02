IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock soars as positive trading continues

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON opened at ₹231 and closed at ₹228.6. The stock had a high of ₹239.5 and a low of ₹226.65. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹22,083.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹280.9, while the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 1,082,637 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is ₹233.9 with a percent change of 2.32 and a net change of 5.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.32% and the net change in price is 5.3.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Brigade Enterprises
|1034.0
|26.95
|2.68
|1065.15
|443.75
|23864.72
|NBCC India
|164.5
|22.45
|15.8
|144.95
|30.96
|29610.0
|IRCON International
|235.05
|6.45
|2.82
|280.9
|50.15
|22106.82
|KEC International
|663.2
|2.55
|0.39
|739.0
|437.95
|17050.1
|Swan Energy
|652.35
|2.45
|0.38
|666.15
|193.0
|17216.63
IRCON International stock's low price for the day was ₹226.65, while the high price was ₹239.5.
On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,082,637. The closing price for the shares was ₹228.6.
