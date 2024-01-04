Hello User
IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:54 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON stock price went down today, 04 Jan 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 187.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 186.05 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : IRCON, an Indian public sector construction company, opened at 188.5 and closed at 187.1. The stock reached a high of 190.85 and a low of 185.55 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCON is 17,512.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 189.75 and the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 856,387 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 11:54 AM IST IRCON share price NSE Live :IRCON trading at ₹186.05, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹187.1

The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is 186.05. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.05, indicating a decrease of 1.05 in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 11:52 AM IST IRCON share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy1111
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
04 Jan 2024, 11:33 AM IST IRCON share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IRB Infrastructure Developers42.971.423.4243.4622.5625949.58
Brigade Enterprises905.536.64.21933.55430.9520898.94
IRCON International185.7-1.4-0.75189.7550.1517465.38
KEC International590.8-6.75-1.13739.0437.9515188.78
NBCC India87.67-0.33-0.3888.5230.9615780.6
04 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST IRCON International share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for IRCON International stock today was 185.55, while the high price reached 190.85.

04 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST IRCON share price NSE Live :IRCON trading at ₹186.2, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹187.1

The current data for IRCON stock shows that the price is 186.2 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -0.9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.48% and by 0.9 points. It is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific moment, and the overall trend may be different.

04 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹187.1 on last trading day

On the last day of IRCON BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 856,387. The closing price for the day was 187.1.

