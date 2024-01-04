IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

IRCON Share Price Today : IRCON, an Indian public sector construction company, opened at ₹188.5 and closed at ₹187.1. The stock reached a high of ₹190.85 and a low of ₹185.55 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹17,512.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹189.75 and the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 856,387 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is ₹186.05. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.05, indicating a decrease of ₹1.05 in the stock price.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|42.97
|1.42
|3.42
|43.46
|22.56
|25949.58
|Brigade Enterprises
|905.5
|36.6
|4.21
|933.55
|430.95
|20898.94
|IRCON International
|185.7
|-1.4
|-0.75
|189.75
|50.15
|17465.38
|KEC International
|590.8
|-6.75
|-1.13
|739.0
|437.95
|15188.78
|NBCC India
|87.67
|-0.33
|-0.38
|88.52
|30.96
|15780.6
The low price for IRCON International stock today was ₹185.55, while the high price reached ₹190.85.
The current data for IRCON stock shows that the price is ₹186.2 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -0.9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.48% and by 0.9 points. It is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific moment, and the overall trend may be different.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|42.91
|1.36
|3.27
|43.46
|22.56
|25913.35
|Brigade Enterprises
|937.6
|68.7
|7.91
|933.55
|430.95
|21639.81
|IRCON International
|186.55
|-0.55
|-0.29
|189.75
|50.15
|17545.32
|KEC International
|590.15
|-7.4
|-1.24
|739.0
|437.95
|15172.07
|NBCC India
|87.95
|-0.05
|-0.06
|88.52
|30.96
|15831.0
On the last day of IRCON BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 856,387. The closing price for the day was ₹187.1.
