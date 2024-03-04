Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 227.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228.25 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at 227.65 and closed at 227.6. The high for the day was 229.75, while the low was 225.85. The market capitalization stands at 21,467.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.9 and the low is 50.15. The BSE volume for the day was 173,673 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:10 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹227.6 on last trading day

On the last day, IRCON on BSE had a trading volume of 173,673 shares with a closing price of 227.6.

