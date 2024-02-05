Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 232.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.3 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of IRCON was 231 and the close price was 228.6. The stock had a high of 239.5 and a low of 226.65. The market capitalization of IRCON is 21,876.4 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is 280.9 and the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,697,682 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST IRCON Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST IRCON share price update :IRCON trading at ₹229.3, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹232.6

The current data for IRCON stock shows that the price is 229.3. There has been a percent change of -1.42, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -3.3, suggesting a decrease of 3.3 in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST IRCON share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.97%
3 Months45.83%
6 Months142.57%
YTD35.65%
1 Year298.46%
05 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹232.6, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹228.6

The current data for IRCON stock shows that the price is 232.6. There has been a percent change of 1.75, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4, suggesting that the stock has gained 4 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in value.

05 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹228.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,697,682. The closing price for the stock was 228.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!