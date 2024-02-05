IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock plummets in trading today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of IRCON was ₹231 and the close price was ₹228.6. The stock had a high of ₹239.5 and a low of ₹226.65. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹21,876.4 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹280.9 and the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,697,682 shares.
The current data for IRCON stock shows that the price is ₹229.3. There has been a percent change of -1.42, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -3.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.3 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.97%
|3 Months
|45.83%
|6 Months
|142.57%
|YTD
|35.65%
|1 Year
|298.46%
The current data for IRCON stock shows that the price is ₹232.6. There has been a percent change of 1.75, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4, suggesting that the stock has gained 4 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in value.
On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,697,682. The closing price for the stock was ₹228.6.
