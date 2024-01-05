Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 187.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 185.85 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of IRCON was 188.5 and the close price was 187.1. The stock reached a high of 190.85 and a low of 184.25 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCON is currently at 17,479.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 189.75 and the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,682,823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

