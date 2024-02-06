Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock plummets as investors react negatively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -3.8 %. The stock closed at 232.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.75 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at 234.1 and closed at 232.6. The stock had a high of 234.1 and a low of 222. The market capitalization of IRCON is 21,044.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.9 and the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 2,792,420 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹223.75, down -3.8% from yesterday's ₹232.6

The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is 223.75. There has been a percent change of -3.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.85, which means the stock price has decreased by this amount.

06 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹232.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, there were a total of 2,792,420 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 232.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!