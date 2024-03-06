IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price dips in trading today

IRCON stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 224.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 220.95 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹224.15 and closed at ₹225.35. The stock reached a high of ₹230.3 and a low of ₹222.3. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹21,100.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹280.9 and the 52-week low is ₹51.6. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 759,937.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:42:19 AM IST
IRCON share price update :IRCON trading at ₹220.95, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹224.35
The current data for IRCON stock shows that the price is ₹220.95, with a net change of -3.4 and a percent change of -1.52. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 09:36:07 AM IST
IRCON share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
0.4%
3 Months
21.79%
6 Months
77.67%
YTD
30.92%
1 Year
310.24%
06 Mar 2024, 09:09:13 AM IST
IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹224.35, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹225.35
IRCON stock is currently trading at ₹224.35, showing a decrease of -0.44% or a net change of -1. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 08:06:04 AM IST
IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹225.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, IRCON on BSE had a volume of 759,937 shares with a closing price of ₹225.35.
