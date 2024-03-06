IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price dips in trading today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹224.15 and closed at ₹225.35. The stock reached a high of ₹230.3 and a low of ₹222.3. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹21,100.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹280.9 and the 52-week low is ₹51.6. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 759,937.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.