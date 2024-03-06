Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price dips in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 224.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 220.95 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at 224.15 and closed at 225.35. The stock reached a high of 230.3 and a low of 222.3. The market capitalization of IRCON is 21,100.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.9 and the 52-week low is 51.6. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 759,937.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST IRCON share price update :IRCON trading at ₹220.95, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹224.35

The current data for IRCON stock shows that the price is 220.95, with a net change of -3.4 and a percent change of -1.52. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:36 AM IST IRCON share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.4%
3 Months21.79%
6 Months77.67%
YTD30.92%
1 Year310.24%
06 Mar 2024, 09:09 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹224.35, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹225.35

IRCON stock is currently trading at 224.35, showing a decrease of -0.44% or a net change of -1. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹225.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IRCON on BSE had a volume of 759,937 shares with a closing price of 225.35.

