IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price dips in trading today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹224.15 and closed at ₹225.35. The stock reached a high of ₹230.3 and a low of ₹222.3. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹21,100.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹280.9 and the 52-week low is ₹51.6. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 759,937.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.4%
|3 Months
|21.79%
|6 Months
|77.67%
|YTD
|30.92%
|1 Year
|310.24%
