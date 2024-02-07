Hello User
IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 3.6 %. The stock closed at 223.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.8 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : The last day of trading for IRCON saw an open price of 223.6 and a close price of 223.75. The stock reached a high of 234.7 and a low of 214.7. The market capitalization for IRCON is 21,801.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.9 and the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,124,960 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹231.8, up 3.6% from yesterday's ₹223.75

IRCON stock has a current price of 231.8, with a 3.6% percent change and a net change of 8.05.

07 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹223.75 on last trading day

The last day of trading for IRCON on the Bombay Stock Exchange saw a volume of 3,124,960 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was 223.75.

