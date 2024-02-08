Hello User
IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON shares fall sharply as market sentiment turns negative

2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
IRCON stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 231.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.9 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON opened at 233.2 and closed at 231.8. The highest price during the day was 235.45 and the lowest was 227.8. The market capitalization of IRCON is 21,622.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.9 and the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,415,980 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹229.9, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹231.8

The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is 229.9 with a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -1.9. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.82% and the net change in price is a decrease of 1.9.

08 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹231.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,415,980. The closing price for the stock was 231.8.

