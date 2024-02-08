IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON shares fall sharply as market sentiment turns negative

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON opened at ₹233.2 and closed at ₹231.8. The highest price during the day was ₹235.45 and the lowest was ₹227.8. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹21,622.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹280.9 and the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,415,980 shares.
The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is ₹229.9 with a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -1.9. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.82% and the net change in price is a decrease of 1.9.
On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,415,980. The closing price for the stock was ₹231.8.
