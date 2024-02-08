IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON shares fall sharply as market sentiment turns negative

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON opened at ₹233.2 and closed at ₹231.8. The highest price during the day was ₹235.45 and the lowest was ₹227.8. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹21,622.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹280.9 and the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,415,980 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.