IRCON Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 185.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.25 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of IRCON was 186.75, while the close price was 185.85. The stock had a high of 187.5 and a low of 181.15. The market capitalization of IRCON is 17,329.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 190.85, and the 52-week low is 50.15. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 740,809 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹185.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 740,809. The closing price for the shares was 185.85.

