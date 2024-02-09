Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 229.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228.65 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : IRCON, a construction company, opened at 230.2 and closed at 229.9. The stock reached a high of 235.6 and a low of 227.55. The market capitalization of IRCON is 21,504.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 280.9 and 50.15, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 576,398 shares of IRCON were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹229.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 576,398. The closing price of the shares was 229.9.

