IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock surges in today's trading

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of IRCON was ₹184.5 and the close price was ₹184.25. The stock reached a high of ₹184.85 and a low of ₹178.6. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹16,882.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹190.85 and the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,535,813 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is ₹180.85. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.35 points since the last trading session. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend for IRCON stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.84%
|3 Months
|24.0%
|6 Months
|117.97%
|YTD
|4.73%
|1 Year
|206.31%
The current data for IRCON stock shows that the price is ₹179.5, with a percent change of -2.58 and a net change of -4.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may want to monitor the stock further to see if this trend continues or if there are any significant developments that could impact its price.
On the last day of trading for IRCON on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,535,813. The closing price of the shares was ₹184.25.
