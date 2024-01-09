Hello User
IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock surges in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 179.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 180.85 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of IRCON was 184.5 and the close price was 184.25. The stock reached a high of 184.85 and a low of 178.6. The market capitalization of IRCON is 16,882.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 190.85 and the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,535,813 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST IRCON Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST IRCON share price update :IRCON trading at ₹180.85, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹179.5

The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is 180.85. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.35 points since the last trading session. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend for IRCON stock.

09 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST IRCON share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.84%
3 Months24.0%
6 Months117.97%
YTD4.73%
1 Year206.31%
09 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹179.5, down -2.58% from yesterday's ₹184.25

The current data for IRCON stock shows that the price is 179.5, with a percent change of -2.58 and a net change of -4.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may want to monitor the stock further to see if this trend continues or if there are any significant developments that could impact its price.

09 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹184.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,535,813. The closing price of the shares was 184.25.

