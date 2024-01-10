Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 1 %. The stock closed at 179.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.3 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price for IRCON was 181.85, while the closing price was 179.5. The stock reached a high of 185.45 and a low of 179.35. The market capitalization for IRCON is 17,051.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 190.85, and the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 1,281,204 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹179.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,281,204. The closing price of the stock was 179.5.

