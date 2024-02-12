IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON opened at ₹232 and closed at ₹228.65. The stock had a high of ₹234.85 and a low of ₹216.7. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹20,917.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹280.9, while the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The BSE volume for the day was 2,914,778 shares.
The IRCON stock price is currently at ₹212.1, which represents a decrease of 4.63%. The net change in the stock price is -10.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.37%
|3 Months
|31.32%
|6 Months
|115.35%
|YTD
|29.73%
|1 Year
|301.35%
Based on the current data, the IRCON stock price is ₹222.4, with a percent change of -2.73 and a net change of -6.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,914,778. The closing price for the shares was ₹228.65.
