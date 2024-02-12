Hello User
IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -4.63 %. The stock closed at 222.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 212.1 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON opened at 232 and closed at 228.65. The stock had a high of 234.85 and a low of 216.7. The market capitalization of IRCON is 20,917.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.9, while the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for the day was 2,914,778 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST IRCON Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST IRCON share price update :IRCON trading at ₹212.1, down -4.63% from yesterday's ₹222.4

The IRCON stock price is currently at 212.1, which represents a decrease of 4.63%. The net change in the stock price is -10.3.

12 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST IRCON share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.37%
3 Months31.32%
6 Months115.35%
YTD29.73%
1 Year301.35%
12 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹222.4, down -2.73% from yesterday's ₹228.65

Based on the current data, the IRCON stock price is 222.4, with a percent change of -2.73 and a net change of -6.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

12 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹228.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,914,778. The closing price for the shares was 228.65.

