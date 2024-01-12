IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON shares rise on positive trading day

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹195 and closed at ₹192.5. The stock reached a high of ₹198.85 and a low of ₹193.2 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCON is currently at ₹18,321.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹195.75, while the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 1,583,923 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.