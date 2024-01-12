Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON shares rise on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 194.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.4 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at 195 and closed at 192.5. The stock reached a high of 198.85 and a low of 193.2 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCON is currently at 18,321.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 195.75, while the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 1,583,923 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST IRCON International share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of IRCON International stock was 193.15, while the high price was 199.35.

12 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST IRCON share price update :IRCON trading at ₹196.4, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹194.8

The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is 196.4, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST IRCON Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST IRCON share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.76%
3 Months32.69%
6 Months145.43%
YTD13.62%
1 Year230.93%
12 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹194.8, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹192.5

The current data shows that the stock price of IRCON is 194.8, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 2.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹192.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,583,923. The closing price for the stock was 192.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.