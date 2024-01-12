IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON shares rise on positive trading day

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹195 and closed at ₹192.5. The stock reached a high of ₹198.85 and a low of ₹193.2 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCON is currently at ₹18,321.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹195.75, while the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 1,583,923 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the low price of IRCON International stock was ₹193.15, while the high price was ₹199.35.
The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is ₹196.4, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.76%
|3 Months
|32.69%
|6 Months
|145.43%
|YTD
|13.62%
|1 Year
|230.93%
The current data shows that the stock price of IRCON is ₹194.8, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 2.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,583,923. The closing price for the stock was ₹192.5.
