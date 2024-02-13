Hello User
IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Shares Surge on Positive Trading Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
IRCON stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 6.56 %. The stock closed at 194.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 207.25 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON opened at 222.55 and closed at 222.4. The stock had a high of 224.7 and a low of 190.3. The market capitalization of IRCON is 18,293.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.9 and the 52-week low is 50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122,537 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST IRCON Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST IRCON share price update :IRCON trading at ₹207.25, up 6.56% from yesterday's ₹194.5

The current data for IRCON stock shows that the price of the stock is 207.25. There has been a 6.56% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 12.75.

13 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST IRCON share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-13.13%
3 Months12.01%
6 Months88.23%
YTD13.33%
1 Year252.22%
13 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹194.5, down -12.54% from yesterday's ₹222.4

The current data for IRCON stock shows that the price is 194.5, with a percent change of -12.54% and a net change of -27.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a large decrease in the net value. Investors may want to further analyze the reasons behind this decline before making any investment decisions.

13 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹222.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4,122,537. The closing price of the shares was 222.4.

