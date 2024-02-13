IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Shares Surge on Positive Trading Momentum

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON opened at ₹222.55 and closed at ₹222.4. The stock had a high of ₹224.7 and a low of ₹190.3. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹18,293.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹280.9 and the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122,537 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.