IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock soars on positive trading day

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON opened at ₹195.25 and closed at ₹194.5. The stock reached a high of ₹213.3 and a low of ₹191.8 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹19,844.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹280.9 and the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 3,831,863 shares.
IRCON International stock's low price for the day was ₹203.3 and the high price was ₹216.25.
The current data of IRCON stock shows that its price is ₹214.7. There has been a 1.75 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.02%
|3 Months
|20.79%
|6 Months
|104.36%
|YTD
|23.05%
|1 Year
|294.57%
The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is ₹211, with a percent change of 8.48 and a net change of 16.5. This means that the stock has increased in value by 8.48% or ₹16.5.
On the last day of trading for IRCON on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,831,863. The closing price for the stock was ₹194.5.
