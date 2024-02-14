Hello User
IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 211 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214.7 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON opened at 195.25 and closed at 194.5. The stock reached a high of 213.3 and a low of 191.8 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCON is 19,844.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.9 and the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 3,831,863 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM IST IRCON International share price live: Today's Price range

IRCON International stock's low price for the day was 203.3 and the high price was 216.25.

14 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST IRCON share price update :IRCON trading at ₹214.7, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹211

The current data of IRCON stock shows that its price is 214.7. There has been a 1.75 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.7.

14 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST IRCON Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST IRCON share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.02%
3 Months20.79%
6 Months104.36%
YTD23.05%
1 Year294.57%
14 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹211, up 8.48% from yesterday's ₹194.5

The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is 211, with a percent change of 8.48 and a net change of 16.5. This means that the stock has increased in value by 8.48% or 16.5.

14 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹194.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,831,863. The closing price for the stock was 194.5.

