Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 222.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.15 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON's stock opened at 207.65 and closed at 211. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 224.3, while the lowest price was 203.3. The market capitalization of IRCON is 20,945.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.9, and the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON shares was 2,430,151.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹224.15, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹222.7

The current price of IRCON stock is 224.15, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 1.45.

15 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹211 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 2,430,151. The closing price for the stock was 211.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!