IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON's stock opened at ₹207.65 and closed at ₹211. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹224.3, while the lowest price was ₹203.3. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹20,945.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹280.9, and the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON shares was 2,430,151.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.