Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock soars as positive momentum continues

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 2.47 %. The stock closed at 202.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 207.55 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for IRCON was 196.65 and the closing price was 195.05. The stock had a high of 209.7 and a low of 195.8. The market capitalization of IRCON is 19,050.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 5,828,904 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST IRCON share price update :IRCON trading at ₹207.55, up 2.47% from yesterday's ₹202.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of IRCON is 207.55, with a percent change of 2.47 and a net change of 5. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and the actual value.

16 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST IRCON share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹202.55, up 3.85% from yesterday's ₹195.05

The current data shows that the stock price of IRCON has increased by 3.85% or 7.5. The stock price is currently at 202.55.

16 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹195.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,828,904. The closing price for the shares was 195.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.