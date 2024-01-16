IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock soars as positive momentum continues

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for IRCON was ₹196.65 and the closing price was ₹195.05. The stock had a high of ₹209.7 and a low of ₹195.8. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹19,050.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 5,828,904 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of IRCON is ₹207.55, with a percent change of 2.47 and a net change of 5. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and the actual value.
The current data shows that the stock price of IRCON has increased by 3.85% or ₹7.5. The stock price is currently at ₹202.55.
On the last day of trading for IRCON on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,828,904. The closing price for the shares was ₹195.05.
