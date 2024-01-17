Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
IRCON stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 202.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 205.35 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at 204.65 and closed at 202.55. The stock reached a high of 211.95 and a low of 201.45 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 19,313.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 209.7 and the 52-week low is 50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,636,535 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹202.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 4,636,535 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 202.55.

