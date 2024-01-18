Hello User
IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON shares soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 208.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 209.2 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at 203.8 and closed at 205.35. The stock reached a high of 212.95 and a low of 199.65. The market capitalization of IRCON is 19,600.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 211.95 and the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 3,602,010 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹209.2, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹208.4

IRCON International Limited (IRCON) stock is currently trading at a price of 209.2. The stock has seen a 0.38 percent increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.8.

18 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹205.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, a total of 3,602,010 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 205.35.

