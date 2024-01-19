IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for IRCON was ₹209.2, and the close price was ₹208.4. The stock had a high of ₹211.85 and a low of ₹193. The market capitalization of IRCON was ₹18,979.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹212.95, and the 52-week low was ₹50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 3,228,857 shares.

