IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
IRCON stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -3.17 %. The stock closed at 208.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 201.8 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for IRCON was 209.2, and the close price was 208.4. The stock had a high of 211.85 and a low of 193. The market capitalization of IRCON was 18,979.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 212.95, and the 52-week low was 50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 3,228,857 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹201.8, down -3.17% from yesterday's ₹208.4

The current data for IRCON stock shows that its price is 201.8. There has been a percent change of -3.17, indicating a decrease in price. The net change is -6.6, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 6.6.

19 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹208.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 3,228,857. The closing price of the shares was 208.4.

