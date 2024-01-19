IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for IRCON was ₹209.2, and the close price was ₹208.4. The stock had a high of ₹211.85 and a low of ₹193. The market capitalization of IRCON was ₹18,979.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹212.95, and the 52-week low was ₹50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 3,228,857 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IRCON stock shows that its price is ₹201.8. There has been a percent change of -3.17, indicating a decrease in price. The net change is -6.6, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹6.6.
On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 3,228,857. The closing price of the shares was ₹208.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!