Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IRCON Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 2.46 %. The stock closed at 225.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.3 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at 226.8 and closed at 225.75. The high for the day was 239.95, while the low was 226.3. The market capitalization of IRCON stood at 21,754.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 280.9, and the 52-week low was 50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 2,874,871 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹225.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,874,871, and the closing price was 225.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!