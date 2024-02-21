Hello User
IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Slides on Market Pressure

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 231.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.5 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at 232.65 and closed at 231.3. The high for the day was 233.35 and the low was 227.85. The market capitalization stood at 21,678.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.9 and the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for the day was 500,284 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹230.5, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹231.3

The current stock price of IRCON is 230.5 with a net change of -0.8 and a percent change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹231.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IRCON on BSE had a trading volume of 500284 shares with a closing price of 231.3.

