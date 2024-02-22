Hello User
IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price drops as company faces market challenges

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -1.17 %. The stock closed at 230.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227.8 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : Ircon's stock on the last day opened at 231.55, reached a high of 233.4, and a low of 225.6 before closing at 230.5. The market capitalization stood at 21,424.95 crore. The 52-week high was 280.9 and the low was 50.15. The BSE volume for the day was 626,495 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹227.8, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹230.5

As of the most recent data, IRCON stock is priced at 227.8 with a percent change of -1.17 and a net change of -2.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor further market trends to make informed decisions regarding IRCON stock.

22 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹230.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IRCON BSE had a trading volume of 626,495 shares with a closing price of 230.5.

