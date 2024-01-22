IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Sees Rise in Trading

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON had an open price of ₹231.35 and a close price of ₹227.65. The stock had a high of ₹271.05 and a low of ₹226. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹25,125.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹230.85 and the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,251,529 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

IRCON International share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of IRCON International stock is ₹226, while the high price is ₹271.05.

IRCON share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IRB Infrastructure Developers 49.24 1.98 4.19 48.24 22.56 29736.04 Brigade Enterprises 970.95 5.0 0.52 1015.45 437.4 22409.53 IRCON International 267.15 39.5 17.35 230.85 50.15 25125.88 KEC International 617.0 -7.8 -1.25 739.0 437.95 15862.35 NBCC India 101.77 7.26 7.68 95.93 30.96 18318.6

IRCON share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 16.79% 3 Months 34.47% 6 Months 144.55% YTD 32.91% 1 Year 276.22%

IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹227.65 on last trading day On the last day of trading for IRCON on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 7,251,529 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹227.65.