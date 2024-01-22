IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Sees Rise in Trading

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON had an open price of ₹231.35 and a close price of ₹227.65. The stock had a high of ₹271.05 and a low of ₹226. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹25,125.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹230.85 and the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,251,529 shares.
IRCON International share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of IRCON International stock is ₹226, while the high price is ₹271.05.
IRCON share price update :IRCON trading at ₹267.15, up 17.35% from yesterday's ₹227.65
The current data of IRCON stock shows that the stock price is ₹267.15 with a percent change of 17.35. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price. The net change is 39.5, which means the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock of IRCON has experienced a positive movement in its price.
IRCON share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|49.24
|1.98
|4.19
|48.24
|22.56
|29736.04
|Brigade Enterprises
|970.95
|5.0
|0.52
|1015.45
|437.4
|22409.53
|IRCON International
|267.15
|39.5
|17.35
|230.85
|50.15
|25125.88
|KEC International
|617.0
|-7.8
|-1.25
|739.0
|437.95
|15862.35
|NBCC India
|101.77
|7.26
|7.68
|95.93
|30.96
|18318.6
IRCON share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|16.79%
|3 Months
|34.47%
|6 Months
|144.55%
|YTD
|32.91%
|1 Year
|276.22%
IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹227.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IRCON on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 7,251,529 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹227.65.
