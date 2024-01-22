 IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Sees Rise in Trading | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Sees Rise in Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Sees Rise in Trading

5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 17.35 %. The stock closed at 227.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.15 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price TodayPremium
IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON had an open price of 231.35 and a close price of 227.65. The stock had a high of 271.05 and a low of 226. The market capitalization of IRCON is 25,125.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 230.85 and the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,251,529 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:23:12 AM IST

IRCON International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of IRCON International stock is 226, while the high price is 271.05.

22 Jan 2024, 11:11:41 AM IST

IRCON share price update :IRCON trading at ₹267.15, up 17.35% from yesterday's ₹227.65

The current data of IRCON stock shows that the stock price is 267.15 with a percent change of 17.35. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price. The net change is 39.5, which means the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock of IRCON has experienced a positive movement in its price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:45:59 AM IST

IRCON share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IRB Infrastructure Developers49.241.984.1948.2422.5629736.04
Brigade Enterprises970.955.00.521015.45437.422409.53
IRCON International267.1539.517.35230.8550.1525125.88
KEC International617.0-7.8-1.25739.0437.9515862.35
NBCC India101.777.267.6895.9330.9618318.6
22 Jan 2024, 10:30:19 AM IST

IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹267.15, up 17.35% from yesterday's ₹227.65

The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is 267.15 with a percent change of 17.35. This means that the stock has increased by 17.35% in value. The net change is 39.5, indicating that the stock has gained 39.5 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing significant growth.

22 Jan 2024, 10:15:38 AM IST

IRCON International share price live: Today's Price range

IRCON International stock's low price for the day was 226, while the high price was 271.05.

22 Jan 2024, 09:59:45 AM IST

IRCON Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:47:02 AM IST

IRCON share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week16.79%
3 Months34.47%
6 Months144.55%
YTD32.91%
1 Year276.22%
22 Jan 2024, 09:40:13 AM IST

IRCON share price NSE Live :IRCON trading at ₹267.15, up 17.35% from yesterday's ₹227.65

The current price of IRCON stock is 267.15. It has experienced a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 17.35 and a net change of 39.5.

22 Jan 2024, 09:02:17 AM IST

IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹267.15, up 17.35% from yesterday's ₹227.65

The stock price of IRCON has increased by 17.35% with a net change of 39.5. The current price of the stock is 267.15.

22 Jan 2024, 08:14:40 AM IST

IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹227.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 7,251,529 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 227.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App