IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Sees Rise in Trading

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON had an open price of ₹231.35 and a close price of ₹227.65. The stock had a high of ₹271.05 and a low of ₹226. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹25,125.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹230.85 and the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,251,529 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of IRCON International stock is ₹226, while the high price is ₹271.05.
The current data of IRCON stock shows that the stock price is ₹267.15 with a percent change of 17.35. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price. The net change is 39.5, which means the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock of IRCON has experienced a positive movement in its price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|49.24
|1.98
|4.19
|48.24
|22.56
|29736.04
|Brigade Enterprises
|970.95
|5.0
|0.52
|1015.45
|437.4
|22409.53
|IRCON International
|267.15
|39.5
|17.35
|230.85
|50.15
|25125.88
|KEC International
|617.0
|-7.8
|-1.25
|739.0
|437.95
|15862.35
|NBCC India
|101.77
|7.26
|7.68
|95.93
|30.96
|18318.6
The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is ₹267.15 with a percent change of 17.35. This means that the stock has increased by 17.35% in value. The net change is 39.5, indicating that the stock has gained 39.5 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing significant growth.
IRCON International stock's low price for the day was ₹226, while the high price was ₹271.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|16.79%
|3 Months
|34.47%
|6 Months
|144.55%
|YTD
|32.91%
|1 Year
|276.22%
The current price of IRCON stock is ₹267.15. It has experienced a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 17.35 and a net change of 39.5.
The stock price of IRCON has increased by 17.35% with a net change of 39.5. The current price of the stock is ₹267.15.
On the last day of trading for IRCON on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 7,251,529 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹227.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!