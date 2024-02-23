Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went down today, 23 Feb 2024, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 227.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 225.65 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : Ircon's stock opened at 228.65 and closed at 227.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 230.3, while the low was 220.3. The market capitalization stands at 21,222.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 280.9 and 50.15, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 707,520 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST

On the last day of trading for IRCON on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 707,520 with a closing price of 227.8.

