IRCON Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

IRCON Share Price Today : Ircon's stock opened at ₹228.65 and closed at ₹227.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹230.3, while the low was ₹220.3. The market capitalization stands at ₹21,222.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹280.9 and ₹50.15, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 707,520 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.