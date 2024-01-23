IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock plummets as investors turn bearish

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON's open price was ₹280, close price was ₹267.15, high was ₹280, low was ₹280. The company's market capitalization is ₹26,334.44 crore. The 52-week high for IRCON is ₹230.85, while the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The BSE volume for the day was 196,521 shares.
IRCON share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|49.74
|0.5
|1.02
|48.24
|22.56
|30037.99
|Brigade Enterprises
|963.0
|-14.3
|-1.46
|1015.45
|437.4
|22226.04
|IRCON International
|237.9
|-29.25
|-10.95
|230.85
|50.15
|22374.87
|NBCC India
|105.77
|4.0
|3.93
|95.93
|30.96
|19038.6
|KEC International
|631.0
|14.45
|2.34
|739.0
|437.95
|16222.28
IRCON share price update :IRCON trading at ₹240.45, down -9.99% from yesterday's ₹267.15
The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is ₹240.45. There has been a 9.99% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -26.7. This indicates a significant drop in the value of IRCON stock.
IRCON International share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of IRCON International stock was ₹225, while the high price reached ₹280.9.
IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹240.15, down -10.11% from yesterday's ₹267.15
The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is ₹240.15 with a percent change of -10.11%. This means that the stock has decreased by 10.11% compared to its previous value. The net change is -27, indicating a decrease of ₹27 in the stock price.
IRCON share price NSE Live :IRCON trading at ₹240, down -10.16% from yesterday's ₹267.15
The current data for IRCON stock shows that the stock price is ₹240, which represents a 10.16% decrease from the previous day's closing price. This corresponds to a net change of -27.15.
IRCON Live Updates
IRCON share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|31.93%
|3 Months
|58.24%
|6 Months
|186.74%
|YTD
|55.83%
|1 Year
|338.95%
IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹267.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IRCON on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 196,521. The closing price for the stock was ₹267.15.
