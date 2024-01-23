IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock plummets as investors turn bearish

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON's open price was ₹280, close price was ₹267.15, high was ₹280, low was ₹280. The company's market capitalization is ₹26,334.44 crore. The 52-week high for IRCON is ₹230.85, while the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The BSE volume for the day was 196,521 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

IRCON share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IRB Infrastructure Developers 49.74 0.5 1.02 48.24 22.56 30037.99 Brigade Enterprises 963.0 -14.3 -1.46 1015.45 437.4 22226.04 IRCON International 237.9 -29.25 -10.95 230.85 50.15 22374.87 NBCC India 105.77 4.0 3.93 95.93 30.96 19038.6 KEC International 631.0 14.45 2.34 739.0 437.95 16222.28

IRCON International share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of IRCON International stock was ₹225, while the high price reached ₹280.9.

IRCON share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 31.93% 3 Months 58.24% 6 Months 186.74% YTD 55.83% 1 Year 338.95%

IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹267.15 on last trading day On the last day of trading for IRCON on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 196,521. The closing price for the stock was ₹267.15.